PHILLIPS, Elsie Christine Elsie Christine Phillips, age 88, of Cumming, GA passed away on February 06, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry W. Phillips. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Debbie & David Pergantis, grandson, Kevin & his wife, Laura Pergantis, of Smyrna, GA, her sister, Janie Pappas, of Texarkana, TX. Visitation will be Monday, February 11, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA. Graveside services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Monday at The North Atlanta Memorial Park, 5196 Winters Chapel Rd., Atlanta, GA 30360. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, 2715 Peachtree Rd., N.E. Atlanta, GA 30305. Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 8, 2019