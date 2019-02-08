Services
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
The North Atlanta Memorial Park
5196 Winters Chapel Rd.
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie PHILLIPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie PHILLIPS


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elsie PHILLIPS Obituary
PHILLIPS, Elsie Christine Elsie Christine Phillips, age 88, of Cumming, GA passed away on February 06, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry W. Phillips. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Debbie & David Pergantis, grandson, Kevin & his wife, Laura Pergantis, of Smyrna, GA, her sister, Janie Pappas, of Texarkana, TX. Visitation will be Monday, February 11, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA. Graveside services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Monday at The North Atlanta Memorial Park, 5196 Winters Chapel Rd., Atlanta, GA 30360. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, 2715 Peachtree Rd., N.E. Atlanta, GA 30305. Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ingram Funeral Home
Download Now