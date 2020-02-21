|
|
THOMAS, Minister Elsie M. A Service Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Minister Elsie M. Thomas of Fairburn, Georgia will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, 11 AM, at The Body of Christ Church International USA, 101 Kenwood Rd., Fayetteville, Georgia; Dr. Joseph M. Ripley, Pastor, officiating. Interment, Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday evening, Feb. 21, 2020 from 7 PM - 8 PM, at Legacy Funeral Home, 8968 Fayetteville Rd., Jonesboro, GA. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. Legacy Funeral Home, Inc., (770) 477-2273.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2020