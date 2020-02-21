Services
Legacy Funeral Home & Life Center, Inc.
8968 Fayetteville Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30238
770-477-2273
Elsie Thomas

Elsie Thomas Obituary
THOMAS, Minister Elsie M. A Service Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Minister Elsie M. Thomas of Fairburn, Georgia will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, 11 AM, at The Body of Christ Church International USA, 101 Kenwood Rd., Fayetteville, Georgia; Dr. Joseph M. Ripley, Pastor, officiating. Interment, Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday evening, Feb. 21, 2020 from 7 PM - 8 PM, at Legacy Funeral Home, 8968 Fayetteville Rd., Jonesboro, GA. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. Legacy Funeral Home, Inc., (770) 477-2273.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2020
