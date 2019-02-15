|
|
FOSTER, Elva Louise Thomas Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Elva Louise Thomas Foster (age 104) of East Point, GA Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM; Wheat Street Baptist Church, 369 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta, Ga. Rev. J.L. Hogan, officiating. Survivors: daughter, Charlene Gittens; grandchildren, Nicola, Shelly, Lawrence; (7) great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces, Carlton Thomas Sr., Marshall Thomas (Veronica), Marie Thomas Foster, Anita Thomas Whatley (Lynn Sr.), and grandnieces; Tamaria, Juanita, and Ledelle Lyons. She was a retired educator with 43 years of service in the City of Atlanta Public Schools. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 15, 2019