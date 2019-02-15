Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Wheat Street Baptist Church
369 Auburn Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA
View Map
FOSTER, Elva Louise Thomas Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Elva Louise Thomas Foster (age 104) of East Point, GA Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM; Wheat Street Baptist Church, 369 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta, Ga. Rev. J.L. Hogan, officiating. Survivors: daughter, Charlene Gittens; grandchildren, Nicola, Shelly, Lawrence; (7) great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces, Carlton Thomas Sr., Marshall Thomas (Veronica), Marie Thomas Foster, Anita Thomas Whatley (Lynn Sr.), and grandnieces; Tamaria, Juanita, and Ledelle Lyons. She was a retired educator with 43 years of service in the City of Atlanta Public Schools. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 15, 2019
