KNIGHT, Elwanda Catherine Elwanda Catherine Knight, 72, of Winder, GA passed away November 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Christ Place Church in Oakwood, GA. Dr. Jim Stallings will officiate. Interment will be at 1:30 PM in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park South Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Born on March 19, 1947 in Sentiel, OK, she was the daughter of the late William David Chandler, Jr. and the late Mildred Lucille Lowry Chandler. Mrs. Knight worked at AT&T for over 50 years and was a member of Christ Place Church where she taught Sunday School. She was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and the USO. Mrs. Knight was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was always involved in community activities and willing to serve in any capacity. She had a true servant's heart. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Knight is preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Knight, Jr. Mrs. Knight is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Kimberly and Chris Allen of Bethlehem, GA; son & daughter-in-law, Ian and Peyton Knight of Hoschton, GA; son, Christopher Knight of Hoschton, GA. She was "Gaga" to 6 grandchildren, Emily, Hailey and Levi Allen, Eve, Eli and Ellis Knight; brothers, Raymond Chandler (Leslie) of Piraeus, OK, David Chandler (Carla) of Yreka, CA, Thomas Chandler (Tammy) of Fayetteville, AR; sisters, Anna Fengel (Joel) of Villisca, IA, Theresa Mace of Jefferson, GA, Carolyn Brannam (Bud) of Huntington, AR and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to: www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019