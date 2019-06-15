Services
Elyse Purefoy Obituary
PUREFOY Elyse Elyse Imani Purefoy age 17, of Stone Mountain, GA passed on Monday, June 10, 2019. Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Saint Philip AME Church 240 Candler Rd SE Atlanta, GA 30317. Rev. William D. Watley, Ph.D., Senior Pastor. Elyse will lie in-state at 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Interment Melwood Cemetery 5170 E Ponce de Leon Ave Stone Mountain, GA 30083. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 12:00 P.M.-5:00 P.M. at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories of Elyse will be cherished by her loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656 www.levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 15, 2019
