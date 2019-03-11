WALCEK, Emil Joseph 1948 2019 Emil Joseph Walcek, 70, of Roswell passed away on March 6 from injuries sustained in a cycling collision. He was born October 21, 1948, in South Bend, IN, to Emil and Kathleen Walcek. He grew up in Tujunga, Los Angeles, CA, where he met and wed Janice in 1969. After holding a series of jobs in marketing, advertising, and print, Emil started his own company EJW Associates Inc. in 1982, which remains a family business. Emil was a devoted family man, community-activist, thinker, artist, and mountain biker. Emil will be remembered for his passion for life and for tirelessly helping others. Survived by wife Janice, daughter Erin and son-in-law Matthew, son Sean and daughter-in-law Lisa, daughter Heather and son-in-law Patrick, grandchildren Killian, Ian, Annabel, Chloe, and Lilian, father Emil, brothers John, Joseph, Christopher, Edward, sisters Mary, Theresa, Rosie, and Annie. Preceeded in death by his mother Kathleen (ne? Schrom). A memorial service will be held Sat., March 16, 2:00pm, at Northside Chapel in Roswell, GA (770-645-1414). In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his honor to the Brain Trauma Foundation. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary