FISHER, Dr. Emile Theodore Dr. Emile T. Fisher, age 96, practiced periodontics in Atlanta from 1956 until his retirement in 1992. He died on June 22, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness. Due to COVID-19 safety restrictions there will be no formal funeral service at his beloved church The Cathedral of Saint Philip. At a later date a memorial service will be held. The H. M. Patterson Oglethorpe Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Dr. Fisher will be entombed at the Mausoleum at Westview Cemetery in the crypt next to his very beloved mother. Dr. Fisher was a respected, loved, dedicated and tireless worker in his dental profession and in his many involvements in community, civic and benevolent activities. He served as President of the Northern District Dental Society, The Georgia Dental Education Foundation, which was renamed in his honor by the Directors as The Emile T. Fisher Foundation for Dental Education in Georgia. He also served as President of the Georgia Society of Periodontics, the Georgia Chapter of the Arthritis Foundation, and the Dental Fraternity Delta Sigma Delta, and Social Fraternity Sigma Phi Epsilon. Dr. Fisher was a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontists, an Honorable Fellow of the Georgia Dental Association, a Fellow in the American College of Dentists and The International College of Dentists. He was selected as "Man of the Year" in Dentistry, and was honored with membership in Omicron Delta Kappa, Leadership Fraternity, and Omicron Kappa Upsilon, Honorary Dental Society at the Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University; additionally, he is listed in Who's Who in American Dentistry. Dr. Fisher was a faculty member of Emory University, Northwestern University, and the Dental College of Georgia. He received his education at Wake Forest University, Emory University and Northwestern University. He served in the Dental Corps of the United States Navy as a Lieutenant JG. Dr. Fisher was a native of Wilmington, North Carolina. He moved to Atlanta in 1948 to begin his dental education at Emory University at which time he decided Atlanta would be his home. Dr. Fisher was always committed to helping people in many ways. In 1969 he began awarding scholarship grants to students at the Dental College of Georgia and to students at Emory University. These scholarship grants were expanded to include Morehouse College, Wake Forest University, East Carolina University and Rensselaer Polytech Institute. He always believed in assisting young people during their years of education, and his scholarships number in excess of 1500 students. With the exception of Emory University and Rensselaer, all of these scholarship grants are endowed and set up to continue in perpetuity. Dr. Fisher founded and organized the Georgia Dental Education Foundation, now renamed The Emile T. Fisher Foundation for Dental Education in Georgia, which supports with scholarship grants to students of dentistry in the State of Georgia, five to seven students annually. He was also the founder and organizer of the Georgia Society of Periodontists. Dr. Fisher for over 50 years volunteered his professional periodontal services to indigent patients at the Ben Massell Dental Clinic. He was sensitive, compassionate and concerned about the large number of indigent people in Metro Atlanta who were not able to pay for replacement of their missing teeth, some being completely toothless due to oral diseases. This concern motivated Dr. Fisher to implement a program to provide replacement teeth for eligible indigent patients at the Massell Clinic. He secured cooperation for this program with the Northern District Dental Society, whereby all members make annual financial contributions to sustain this program, which continues to function very successfully. This program began in 1976. Dr. Fisher was a very active member of The Episcopal Cathedral of Saint Philip. He was involved with many ministries at his church including: Chief Usher, Trustee of the Endowment Fund, Outreach ministry, Worship Committee, Stewardship Committee, Secretary/Treasurer of Friends of Cathedral Music, Lay Delegate to the Council of the Diocese of Atlanta, Mission Council, Chapter member, member of Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes and Secretary of the Endowment Fund. The Music Department presents annually a concert named, "Emile Fisher Spring Concert." He was a Charter member of The Arbor Society. The Cathedral of Saint Philip honored Dr. Fisher by naming him Honorary Chairman of their Annual Antiques Show. Dr. Fisher was active in many community services including The Arthritis Foundation where he served as President and Director. Additionally he was an Honorary Parent of Christian City, Director of Helping Hands, active in the American Cancer Society, Georgia Heart Association and American Red Cross. He was a member of Forward Atlanta Program, Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, and was Chairman of the Explorer Scout Unit. Dr. Fisher was selected to receive the Atlanta Community Service Award and The Jeffersonian Award for Community Service. The Dental College of Georgia honored him in 1988 by reserving a day named "The Emile T. Fisher Appreciation Day." He was also awarded the degree of Doctor of Science in recognition for his contributions and achievements in dentistry. He was a member of The Board of Visitors of Emory University and a member of Friends of Morehouse College Society. Dr. Fisher served on the Governor's Committee to investigate halfway houses in Georgia and was named Trustee in the North by Northwest Civic Association. He was a leader in the successful effort to add sodium fluoride in Atlanta's water supply, which helped to eradicate cavities in children's teeth. He was a Thirty Second Degree Mason, a brother of Scottish Rite Masonic Order, and a Shriner in Yaarab Temple. Dr. Fisher was the first dentist to be honored with membership in the Milton Antony Guild, and he received The Vessel of Life Award from the Dental College of Georgia. Dr. Fisher was also a Knight in The Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, in which he held the rank of Knight Commander. He is survived by his beloved sister, Jean Fisher Smith of Springfield, VA; nieces Barbara Esau (Terry Adcock) of Bethesda, MD; Pamela Snyder (John) of Wellesley, MA; Diana Abbott of Wilmington, NC; nephews Stephen Emile Smith of Annandale, VA; Ted Fisher (Nancy) of San Antonio, TX; Carlton Fisher (Julie) of Wilmington, NC; and grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by sister, Emily F. Hunter and brothers Onree T. Fisher and Herbert T. Fisher. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to The Emile T. Fisher Foundation for Dental Education in Georgia, Inc. The address is P. O. Box 1204, Rome, GA 30162 or to the Endowment Fund of the Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 28, 2020.