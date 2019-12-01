|
|
MCLAUGHLIN, Emilie Ann Mrs. Emilie Anne McLaughlin, age 70, of Jonesboro passed away November 27, 2019. Mrs. McLaughlin was a retired Case Worker with the Department of Family and Children Services and a member of First Baptist Church Jonesboro. She is survived by her husband: Leon McLaughlin, son: David McLaughlin and wife Melissa of Rome, sister: Patrice Lewis of AL., and Minor Bailey, Jr. and wife Terri of Sharpsburg, grandchildren: Dylan McLaughlin and Mercedes McLaughlin, sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Louise and John Cox of Lilburn nieces and nephews: Jennifer (Brooks) Rutledge, Matthew (Lydia) Lewis, Megan Bailey, John Cox and Jeff (Holly) Cox. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM, Monday, December 2, at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Camp Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 12 PM - 2 PM, Monday, December 2, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia, phone 404-527-7155, or www.epilepsyga.org. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge. 770-210-2700, www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 1, 2019