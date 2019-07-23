Resources More Obituaries for Emily Coryell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Emily Coryell

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email CORYELL (Campbell), Emily "Russell" Emily "Russell" Campbell Coryell, born June 7, 1954 in |Atlanta, Georgia, passed away July 17, 2019 at her home on Lake Hartwell. She was surrounded by her loving family and Dooley, her four legged devotee. Russell grew up as one of six siblings in the Druid Hills neighborhood of Atlanta and graduated from Druid Hills High School in 1972. From there she went on to continue her education at Georgia Southern University, where she was the first freshman to play on the varsity tennis team. Russell was lucky in love, too. She met her soulmate Randall "Randy" Mark Coryell, a Georgia native, early in life. They married in June of 1974, recently celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary. true to Russell's innate creative spirit, she helped start Kudzu Antiques with her Mother. She co-ran Kudzu before then starting her own business and brand, "Once In a Blue Moon" in Scottdale, Georgia. Her love of antiques and knack for the art of living led to opportunities in both TV and film where she thrived working as a stylist and later a continuity and script supervisor. She was particularly partial to her time working with the Discovery Channel show Lynette Jennings Design for multiple seasons. Russell will not only be remembered as a world class pogo stick champion, for her esteemed tennis career, keen sense of aesthetics, or as Family Feud contestant and team captain (for four consecutive days), but most importantly as a loving mother and wife, extra proud grandmother, and outrageous aunt. She is remembered for her bright smile and infectious laugh. Our beloved Russell is survived by her husband Randy, two sons and their wives- Randall Mark Jr. and Tranise, Ryan Russell and Keturah, and five grandsons- Randall Mark III "Trey", Thomas Chance, Cameron Isaiah , Noah Christian, and Carter Jrue , as well as five siblings and their partners: Thomas H. Campbell and Diane, Ellen Campbell Morgan and Bob, Jeff Campbell and Teresa, Hartford Bealer Campbell, and Kate Campbell Lawes and George, her brother-in-law Gary and his wife Susan, and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed deeply by all. Russell is preceded in death by her parents Thomas Henry Campbell and Emily Russell Campbell. Russell is the great niece of the late Senator Richard B. Russell and will be put to rest in the Russell Memorial Park Cemetery in Winder, GA. Flowers can be sent July 26th or 27th to Russell Memorial Park Cemetery, 461 Atlanta Hwy SE, Winder GA 30680. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Atlanta Cancer Care Foundation, 5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Suite 1100, Atlanta, GA 30342. The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 23, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries