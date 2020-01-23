|
|
CRAMER, Emily W. Emily W. Cramer, 40, died on Tuesday, January 21st at Heritage Hospice in Marietta, GA from complications associated with metastasized melanoma. Emily used tanning beds during her late teens and 20s which caused the melanoma, and she strongly advocated to any and all, including her four nieces, that they never use tanning beds. Emily was an artist at heart, able to sketch, paint, draw, write and play music. She needed to do art every day to feel like herself. Emily grew up in Dubai, UAE, Fairport, NY, Doylestown, PA and Roswell, GA, where she finished high school ("Go Hornets!"). A "Georgia Girl", Emily attended Oxford College (Emory) in Oxford, GA and Emory University in Atlanta. After attending Boston University (BU) for her Masters in Health Communication, Emily returned to Atlanta. She lived in Decatur ("Decatur where it is Greater") and worked for the Center for Disease Control as a Health Communication Specialist, a position the CDC recruited her for out of BU. With the CDC, Emily educated the public and medical community about the flu ("please wash your hands") and completed a number of international tours fighting Ebola and other dangerous diseases in Nigeria, Sierra Leone, St. Thomas and Laos. She was to travel to Pakistan to combat measles in 2020 but her health turned to the worse. Emily is survived by her loving mother Cora Cramer, brothers Bill, John and Jim, nieces Savannah, Baker, MacKenzie and Shelby, and more friends and family than you can shake a stick at. A service will be held Saturday, January 25th at 1 PM at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA. Emily will be buried later this year in Homer, NY where she will lie next to her beloved father Richard, and with Richie and her Grandparents, watch the traffic go by on the "ding dang" to Cortland. In lieu of flowers, ensure all family members are properly vaccinated, girls are educated, art is celebrated and the moment is lived in. We love you Ms. Emmy.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 23, 2020