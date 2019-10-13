|
MEYER, Emily A. On Monday, September 30, 2019, Emily A. Meyer, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, entered eternal life at the age of 93. Emily was born March 2, 1926 daughter of Mary Sue and Hugh Arnold of Oglethorpe County, GA. After attending college, she married Major Hubert. B. Meyer (deceased). Emily was employed with Camp Fire Girls in Atlanta for over 20 years where she made many good friends. She was known for her quick wit, gracious spirit and her kind and compassionate heart. To quote her nephew Bobby, 'she consistently made the world around her a better place' and a friend and fellow work mate, Randy says, 'She was a buoyant character that always brought vivid color to an otherwise black-and-white world'. With her strong Christian faith and generous nature, she wanted to help others rather than receive help. She was always up for a game of Scrabble and nearly always won. Watching birds, enjoying a good meal, 'kicking back' with a scenic view and most of all being with family and friends made her happy. Emily was an inspiration on how to be a better person for the rest of us. She was a bright spot in the lives of many offering a smile, a laugh, a hug or a humorous tease. Emily was preceded in death by her parents Mary Sue and Hugh Arnold, her husband, Major Hubert B. Meyer, brothers Hugh (Ola) and Everett (Marie) and sister Mary (Willie D). She is survived by her daughter Pam and beloved by Barb, and her son Kip and beloved by Elizabeth, Step-daughter Judy (Andy), grandkids Jack, Eli, Christy (Danny), Candace (David), Dianna (Beau), great-grandchildren, Skye (Eric), Haley (Ryan), Alex and Ryan, Justin, many beloved nieces and nephews and too many dear friends to name. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to United Way or The or Avondale Pattillo Methodist Church. Funeral Service will be held October 26, 2019, 11:00 AM at Avondale Pattillo Methodist Church. Please visit horisawardfairviewchapel.com for information or to leave remembrances.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 13, 2019