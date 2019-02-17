|
|
GIBBS, Emily O'Neal Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Emily O'Neal Gibbs, of Stone Mountain, will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at Donald Trimble Mortuary Chapel, 1876 Second Ave., Decatur with Bishop Richard Duffy, Officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery, Atlanta. Emily leaves to cherish her memories: her dear husband, Kirk Gibbs; two sons, Frederick O'Neal (Tamika Baker), Myles Gibbs (Ashantae McCollum); stepchildren, Kirk Dwayne (Ladonna) Gibbs, Jr., Laquesha (Chris) Chappell, Joshua Gibbs, Kirtis Gibbs, and Trina Gibbs; seven grandchildren; mother, Sarah O'Neal; father, Paul O'Neal; aunt, Emma Brewer; three sisters, Brenda Jackson, Vikki (Stanley) Smith, Trina (Chris) Isaac; two brothers, Paul (Edna) O'Neal, Jr. and Andy O'Neal; two brothers-in-law, Maurice (Robin) Gibbs, Teryl (Regina) Barns; three sisters-in-law, Tina Edwards, Sheryl (Stanley) Warren, Yvonne Barns; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2019