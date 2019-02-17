Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily GIBBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily O'Neal GIBBS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emily O'Neal GIBBS Obituary
GIBBS, Emily O'Neal Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Emily O'Neal Gibbs, of Stone Mountain, will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at Donald Trimble Mortuary Chapel, 1876 Second Ave., Decatur with Bishop Richard Duffy, Officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery, Atlanta. Emily leaves to cherish her memories: her dear husband, Kirk Gibbs; two sons, Frederick O'Neal (Tamika Baker), Myles Gibbs (Ashantae McCollum); stepchildren, Kirk Dwayne (Ladonna) Gibbs, Jr., Laquesha (Chris) Chappell, Joshua Gibbs, Kirtis Gibbs, and Trina Gibbs; seven grandchildren; mother, Sarah O'Neal; father, Paul O'Neal; aunt, Emma Brewer; three sisters, Brenda Jackson, Vikki (Stanley) Smith, Trina (Chris) Isaac; two brothers, Paul (Edna) O'Neal, Jr. and Andy O'Neal; two brothers-in-law, Maurice (Robin) Gibbs, Teryl (Regina) Barns; three sisters-in-law, Tina Edwards, Sheryl (Stanley) Warren, Yvonne Barns; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now