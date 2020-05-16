|
|
PLOMCHOK, Emily Ann Chelko Emily Ann Plomchok "M&M," 41, of Jenkintown, Pennsylvania passed away at her home Sunday, May 10, 2020. Emily was born in Snellville, Georgia on April 28, 1979 and shared her birthday with her late grandmother, Dorothy "Bubba" Pitts. She graduated from Brookwood High School with honors, Emory University with a Bachelor of Psychology, and Philadelphia Bible College with a Master of Counseling. She devoted her professional career to counseling at-risk youth and working with underserved communities in and around the greater Philadelphia area. She began her career at Community in Schools through the Philadelphia school district. During this time, she helped pregnant teens finish school and earn their diplomas. Her faith, kindness, heart, and gentle spirit defined her as a mother, sister, daughter, counselor, and friend. She was strong, courageous, and never discouraged with life. She had a quiet courage few witnessed but displayed in the inspiration she provided others. Emily was a woman of strong faith who would often be heard saying, "I am just trying to walk through this valley" referring to the passage of Psalms 23. She attended church at Calvary Chapel in Philadelphia. In her spare time, Emily loved to read as much as possible, especially novels, but her true passion was her daughter Rebecca. Emily's favorite pastime was to spend time with Rebecca and took pride in attending her athletic events. Our beloved Emily grew up on a farm in Loganville, Georgia and was fond of taking care of animals. This love for animals continued throughout her life, and most recently she helped raise her dear friend Lee's dog. Emily was loved by numerous family and friends and was a treasured mother, aunt, sister, daughter, and granddaughter. She is survived by her beautiful daughter Rebecca Grace Plomchok, 16, who is the spitting image of her mother. Emily is also survived by her parents, Daniel Chelko of Snellville and Carla Pitts Chelko of Tucker, GA, and her four siblings, John (Maria), Olivia, Justin, and Stephen (Danny). She is also survived by, and the proud aunt of, Hamilton, Odessa, and Biden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to Youth Service Inc. (Philadelphia, PA; https://ysiphilly.org/our-programs/). A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 16, 2020