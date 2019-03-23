GORLIN, Emma June Emma June Gorlin, 80, of Atlanta, passed away on March 19, 2019 in Atlanta. June was born December 9, 1938 in Baltimore, Maryland to Emma Lee Golden Johnson and Mack Johnson. She graduated from North Whitfield High School, where she was a cheerleader, a member of the Beta Club, Civitan Club, photo editor for the North Whitfield Annual and took the crown of Ms. North Whitfield in 1956. June graduated college from the University of Chattanooga at Erlanger with a degree in Nursing and worked as a surgical nurse for a number of years. June was as fearless as she was fashion-forward, and was never far from her trusty tube of red lipstick. For much of her life, she enjoyed riding horses and was an avid reader with a particular affection for mystery novels. June is preceded in death by her son, Jon Darrin White and sister, Jo Ann Houston. June is survived by sons: Robert Edward White, II and his spouse Charlotte; Marc Joseph Gorlin; Jarrett Samuel Gorlin; grandchildren: Isaac Tillman White, Noah Johnson White, Robert Job White, Meghan Marie White, Morghan Elizabeth White, Lily Frances Gorlin, Mills Joseph Gorlin, Taylor Alexa Gorlin, and Logan Stephen Gorlin; niece, Jennifer Lee Houston; nephew, Thomas Augustus Houston III and brother-in-law, Thomas Augustus Houston II. The family will receive friends Monday, March 25, 2019 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. A funeral service will be held at 3:00pm in the chapel, with a reception immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in June's memory may be made to the donatenow.heart.org/ or the Atlanta Humane Society https://atlantahumane.org/in_memory/. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary