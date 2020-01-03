|
HINDSMAN, Emma Grace Grace Emma Hindsman, age 93, passed away in her sleep on Dec. 27, 2019. She celebrated her birthday two days earlier on Christmas Day. She was raised in East Atlanta where she was a longtime member of Martha Brown UMC. She worked at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, rising to the level of executive administrative assistant before her retirement. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her longtime fiance and soulmate, Loren Reese. She is survived by her nephews and niece, John (Sharon) and Steve (Denise) Forrester, Beth Forrester (Marilyn Windham), great-nephews Daniel (Valerie) Forrester, Edward Forrester, and great-niece Maggie (Blake) Denna, and numerous great-great-nephews and nieces. Visitation will be at 11 AM, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, located at 3594 Stone Hwy., Snellville, and the funeral will follow at 1 PM, at the same location.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020