Emma Irwin
IRWIN, Emma Hagan Atlanta - Mrs. Emma Irwin, a longtime resident of Atlanta, GA, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, July 19, at the age of 98. Emma was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Lottie Pfeiffer Hagan of Sylvania, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm R. Irwin; sisters Helen Hagan and Elise Strickland; brothers Carl, Hermann, and Elliott Hagan. She is survived by her loving daughters Emily Anne Irwin Spann (Wyatt) and Charlotte Irwin Hill (Gary); grandchildren, Bryan A. Spann (Abigail), Charlotte Leigh Spann Hughes (David), and Alex G. Hill (Selby); and two great-grandchildren, Harrison Spann and Emmett Spann. She is further survived by many loving nieces and nephews and family friends. Emma was a graduate of Sylvania High School and the Georgia State College for Women, now Georgia College and University, Milledgeville, GA. Despite having a hearing disability for most of her life, Emma was a successful teacher, bookkeeper, church secretary, pianist, and homemaker, and a dedicated Georgia Bulldog fan. She was a strong Christian with a sweet and cheerful disposition, and lovingly dedicated her life to her Lord and family. Much appreciation is extended to her caregivers Lisa Pearson, Charity Ngeera, Ann Laimaru, and especially Desby Saunders, who devoted their time and energy to making her later years easier. In addition, gratitude is extended to the caregivers at Dogwood Forest of Dunwoody and Longleaf Hospice for all of their care and services. Funeral services for Emma will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home of Sylvania, GA with Minister Darrell Huckaby officiating. Burial will be in the Pfeiffer Family Cemetery on Bay Branch Road, Sylvania, GA. Remembrances may be made to the Georgia Baptist Children's Home, Pfeiffer Family Cemetery Fund, c/o Joe Boddiford, 475 Mercer Road, Sylvania, GA 30467, the Atlanta Humane Society, or a charity of your choice. Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. www.thompsonstricklandwaters.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 22, 2020.
