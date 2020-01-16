Resources
FLOYD (MCCARTY), Emma C. Emma Carolyn McCarty Floyd, age 91 of Hampton passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. A visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Visitation will also be Saturday at 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Sunny Side followed by a funeral service in the sanctuary at 2 PM. Interment will follow in the First Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Ms. Emma's honor to the First Baptist Church of Sunny Side or Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc. LBDA.org. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 16, 2020
