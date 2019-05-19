Resources
More Obituaries for Emma PYRON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma PYRON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emma PYRON Obituary
PYRON, Emma Our beloved mother, Emma Kate Little Pyron, 81, of College Park, was born April 14, 1938 to the late Lillian and |Taurus Little of Madison, Georgia. Mrs. Pyron passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kayser Pyron, Jr. Her loving memory will forever by cherished by her children: Devordia Little, Mattie (Kevin) Pritchett, Maddrika Pyron, Mizzah Pyron, Daniel Paul Jr., Ed Louis Paul, Richard Clark (brother), her grandchildren: Kendricka, Kenya, Jay Alexander, Peyton, Kevin II, 11 great grandchildren and 9 great, great grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, family, and friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.