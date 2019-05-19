|
PYRON, Emma Our beloved mother, Emma Kate Little Pyron, 81, of College Park, was born April 14, 1938 to the late Lillian and |Taurus Little of Madison, Georgia. Mrs. Pyron passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kayser Pyron, Jr. Her loving memory will forever by cherished by her children: Devordia Little, Mattie (Kevin) Pritchett, Maddrika Pyron, Mizzah Pyron, Daniel Paul Jr., Ed Louis Paul, Richard Clark (brother), her grandchildren: Kendricka, Kenya, Jay Alexander, Peyton, Kevin II, 11 great grandchildren and 9 great, great grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, family, and friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019