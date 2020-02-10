|
|
WEST, Emmalene Emmalene ("Lee") West age 92 of Roswell, GA, went to be with her Lord on February 5, 2020. Lee was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter and sister. She was preceded in death by her brothers Walter J. Williamson, Jr., John P. "Paul" Williamson, Charles Joseph "Chuck" Williamson, Sr.; sisters-in-law Dottie C. Williamson and Jane L. Williamson; and son-in-law William Burke. Lee is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Royce West of Roswell, GA; two brothers, James D. "David" Williamson and Jerry B. Williamson (Marie); one sister, Tallulah W. Kenyon (Bill); two sisters-in-law Anne Williamson and Mabel Williamson; her three children, Cathy Burke; Robert ("Bob") West; Susan Sweat (Keith); two grandchildren, Jessica Burke (Cory Wallack) and Matt Burke; two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Lee was born in southwestern Georgia. After high school, Lee moved to Atlanta where she met her future husband. After marriage, the Wests lived in the Decatur, GA area. The Wests then purchased a home in Sandy Springs, GA where they lived for more than 50 years. More recently, the Wests lived in the Orchards of Sweet Apple in Roswell. Lee was an active member of First Methodist Church of Atlanta and the MACO Sunday school class for over 50 years and more recently a member of Roswell United Methodist Church. She also served many years as a children's Sunday school teacher and served as an officer and committee member of her Sunday school class. Lee was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, listening to church choirs and orchestral music, playing bridge and dominoes. She participated in the Garden Club and the Red Hat Society. She was an avid walker and enjoyed trips to Alaska, Wyoming national parks, England and Europe. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Eagle Ranch at eagleranch.org or by mail P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, GA 30502 or by phone 770 - 967 - 8500.The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, beginning at 1:30 PM with a funeral service at 2:30 PM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Entombment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 10, 2020