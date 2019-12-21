|
|
COALSON, Emmett Emmett Coalson, 87 of Alpharetta, GA went to be with Jesus Dec. 19, 2019. Emmett is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Elissa Coalson; daughters, Melissa Jensen (Bill) and Emily Richards (Ricky). He is survived by his grandchildren, Kyle Richards (Deanne), Sam Richards (Candace), Jenci Hallman (Brad), Joey Jensen and Mary Beth Brock, Nikki Oliver (Jason), Matt Jensen (Benz), Andy Jensen (Sunisa), Jacquie Zematis, along with 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving caregiver Debra Robinson. Born to Emmett and Clyde Coalson of Rockmart, GA on July 20, 1932, Emmett grew up in Alpharetta, GA and attended Milton High School where he played multiple sports of football, basketball, and baseball. Emmett always loved returning to Milton High School for home sporting events. Emmett was accepted into the Air National Guard at the young age of 15. He married the love of his life, Elissa Coleman Coalson on April 24, 1954. After his discharge from the Air National Guard, Emmett joined Neptune Water Meter Company where he retired after 30 plus years of dedicated service. The Emmett Coalson family lived in Roswell, GA until 1967 at which time they moved to downtown Crabapple. They became active members of Crabapple First Baptist Church where Emmett served as a Deacon along with several other capacities throughout the years. Emmett thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years as a part of the Alpharetta chapter of the A Model Club and by sharing time between their Crabapple and Hiawassee homes. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2 PM at Northside Chapel with Rev. Kyle Richards, Rev. James (Bud) Sutton and Rev. Jerry Dockery officiating. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 2 PM - 5 PM and 6 PM - 8 PM, and Sunday 12 PM until service at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 21, 2019