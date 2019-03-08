SMITH, Emmett Emmett Daniel Smith ended his life's journey at home on February 28, 2019. Dan was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan, on November 24, 1942, to Vida Larson Smith and Emmett Gardner Smith. He leaves his wife of 53 years Dixie Lee Allison Smith And two sons: Daniel Bruce and his wife Susan Knipschild and children Daniel (21), Brian (19) and Sammie(17); And Gregory Brian and his wife Tamara Lei and daughter, Gabby (9). Dan also leaves his 4 siblings: Neil (wife Melanie and sons Jonathan and Jared), Deborah Ann Williams (sons Seth and Nathan), Lesley, and Lori (husband Ron, daughter Emily, son Josiah). Dan grew up in Northern California and that was "home". He attended Undergraduate school at Baylor University in Texas and graduate school ( Master's and PhD) at Ohio State University. His first job as Professor of Accounting was at the University of Florida from 1971-1991; His second job was at the University of Georgia from 1991-2010. He loved teaching, watching the light come on in a student's eyes. Dan received many teaching awards and other honors over the years. He was not only a teacher, but mentor, counselor and friend to thousands of students and to many peers. Private celebrations of life will be held this Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease, Research Center, 1762 Clifton Rd, NE Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary