1/
Emogene Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emogene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAMS, Emogene Ms. Emogene Williams, age 89, of Covington, GA entered eternal rest on August 2, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Southview Cemetery, Southview Dr. Covington, GA 30014. Dr. Avis Williams, Eulogist. Assisted by others. She leaves to celebrate her life and legacy; her beloved Prince Albert (the Siberian Husky); one daughter, Avis Williams; one son, Allison (Delores) Williams; two grandsons, Andre and Avery Williams; two great-granddaughters, Aila and Amara; one brother-in-law, Willie J. Toles; one niece, Rhonda (Edward) Sadler; one nephew, Michael Toles; one first cousin, Jacqueline Jackson; three great-nieces, Adrienne (Kien Sr.) Malachi; Christina (Keenan) Turner; Michelle Toles; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, 12:00 noon until 8:00 PM at the chapel. Family and friends will assemble at the Funeral home at 10:00 AM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Southview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
(770) 786-6177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved