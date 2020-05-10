Services
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA 30344
(404) 768-2993
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA 30344
View Map
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Marietta National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Emognene Yates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emognene Yates


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emognene Yates Obituary
YATES, Emogene Mrs. Emogene Maria (Eberhart) Yates entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Emogene was born in Atlanta, GA on December 12, 1936 to the late Charlie Eberhart and Nellie Rainey Eberhart. She loved Christ and was devoted to her family and friends. Emogene was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Yates; brother, Theodore Eberhart Sr; and grandson, Quinton Webb. She is survived by her 7 children: Keith Eberhart (Darphine), Sharon Givens, Craig Eberhart (Sylvia), Janet Ridley (Larry), Carl Eberhart, Carole Cofield (Harvis), and Clintonia Yates; nephew, Theodore Eberhart Jr; cousin, Charlotte Carthan; 27 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00am at Gus Thornhill's Chapel (family only). Service will be live-streamed. Interment: Marietta National Cemetery, Marietta, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emognene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -