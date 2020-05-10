|
YATES, Emogene Mrs. Emogene Maria (Eberhart) Yates entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Emogene was born in Atlanta, GA on December 12, 1936 to the late Charlie Eberhart and Nellie Rainey Eberhart. She loved Christ and was devoted to her family and friends. Emogene was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Yates; brother, Theodore Eberhart Sr; and grandson, Quinton Webb. She is survived by her 7 children: Keith Eberhart (Darphine), Sharon Givens, Craig Eberhart (Sylvia), Janet Ridley (Larry), Carl Eberhart, Carole Cofield (Harvis), and Clintonia Yates; nephew, Theodore Eberhart Jr; cousin, Charlotte Carthan; 27 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00am at Gus Thornhill's Chapel (family only). Service will be live-streamed. Interment: Marietta National Cemetery, Marietta, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020