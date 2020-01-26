Services
Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy42 N
McDonough, GA 30253
770-914-1414
For more information about
Emory Piper
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy42 N
McDonough, GA 30253
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Salem Baptist Church
McDonough, IL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Forest Hills Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Emory Piper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emory Piper Jr.


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emory Piper Jr. Obituary
PIPER, Jr., Emory Lee Emory Lee Piper, Jr., age 89, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. He was born in Atlanta, GA to the late Emory Lee Piper, Sr. and Mary Louise Piper. Mr. Piper is survived by his wife, of 66 years, Marie Piper, children, Mark Anderson (Tina) Piper and Deanne (John) Elliott, grandchildren, Amanda (Lee) Lewis, Matthew (Kimberly) Piper, Casey (Blake) Storts, John Mark Elliott, and Evan Piper, great-grandchildren, Leighton Emory Lewis and Donald Wyatt Lewis, sister, Gloria Cotton, and many family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM, on Monday, Jan. 27, at Salem Baptist Church in McDonough. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2 PM - 5 PM, at the funeral home. Those who wish, may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -