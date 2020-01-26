|
|
PIPER, Jr., Emory Lee Emory Lee Piper, Jr., age 89, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. He was born in Atlanta, GA to the late Emory Lee Piper, Sr. and Mary Louise Piper. Mr. Piper is survived by his wife, of 66 years, Marie Piper, children, Mark Anderson (Tina) Piper and Deanne (John) Elliott, grandchildren, Amanda (Lee) Lewis, Matthew (Kimberly) Piper, Casey (Blake) Storts, John Mark Elliott, and Evan Piper, great-grandchildren, Leighton Emory Lewis and Donald Wyatt Lewis, sister, Gloria Cotton, and many family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM, on Monday, Jan. 27, at Salem Baptist Church in McDonough. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2 PM - 5 PM, at the funeral home. Those who wish, may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 26, 2020