WILLIE, Ennis Donald Mr. Ennis Donald Willie, age 80, of Johns Creek passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, after a long illness. Graveside Services were held at Floral Hills Cemetery for immediate family. Ennis was born April 30, 1939 in Wrens, GA to the late DeWitt Talmadge and Hattie Mae Ennis Willie. Ennis attended Louisville Academy and Bolen's Business School. As a young man he found a love of writing and wrote 21 published books in the 1960s. In 1969 he decided he would rather print instead of write and he started a printing company in Atlanta, GA. This printing company was a successful enterprise for 49 years. Ennis is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gailya Frith Willie of Johns Creek, son and daughter-in-law, Stant and Angela Willie of Peachtree Corners, daughter and son-in-law, Fable Willie and Brian Candler of Dacula, grandchildren, Gailya Monteen Candler and Logan Daniel Candler, brother, John Lewis Willie of Hoschton, sister, Eve Willie Perdue of Augusta, and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William Willie and sister, Ann Willie Barfield. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020