Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
3125 Sewell Mill Rd
Marietta, GA
MAY, Eric Aldan 72, of Marietta, passed away on June 6, 2019 at home. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Nancy O'Brien May & his sister, Marcia May Broughton, (Barry); & nieces Shannon Broughton Sweeney (Steven); Brandi Broughton Bahar (Imad). Eric graduated from the University of Florida with a BSBA degree, was a CPA, & received an MBA from GA State University. He began his career with a "Big 8 "public accounting firm, & then moved into corporate roles as a Controller & VP Finance. He worked as a financial consultant until he retired in 2010. Flowers are welcome or preferred donations: FurKids.org or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Pancan.org/donate. Celebration of Life will be held on Wed June 12, 10am at Eastminster Presbyterian Church 3125 Sewell Mill Rd Marietta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 9, 2019
