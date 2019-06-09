|
|
MAY, Eric Aldan 72, of Marietta, passed away on June 6, 2019 at home. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Nancy O'Brien May & his sister, Marcia May Broughton, (Barry); & nieces Shannon Broughton Sweeney (Steven); Brandi Broughton Bahar (Imad). Eric graduated from the University of Florida with a BSBA degree, was a CPA, & received an MBA from GA State University. He began his career with a "Big 8 "public accounting firm, & then moved into corporate roles as a Controller & VP Finance. He worked as a financial consultant until he retired in 2010. Flowers are welcome or preferred donations: FurKids.org or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Pancan.org/donate. Celebration of Life will be held on Wed June 12, 10am at Eastminster Presbyterian Church 3125 Sewell Mill Rd Marietta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 9, 2019