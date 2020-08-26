1/
Eric Belle
BELLE, Eric Jerome Eric Jerome Belle made his heavenly transition on August 19, 2020. Celebration of Life will be Thursday, August 27, 2020, 11:00 AM at South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. He is survived by daughter, Angel Belle and family; brother, Horace Derricotte; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 1:00 PM 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
AUG
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
South-View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
