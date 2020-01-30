|
BISHOP, Eric Alexander Eric Alexander Bishop, 58, passed away on January 24 at home surrounded by family, following a long illness. Eric is survived by Lisa, his high school sweetheart and loving wife of over 35 years. He is also survived by his daughter (Anna), son (Avery), mother (Genie), father (Norm), brother (Nathan), sister (Chris), and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was born September 4, 1961, in Colorado. He lived his early years out west in multiple National Parks. His family moved to Georgia in 1972. Eric was a dedicated parent and husband. When their children were young, Eric and Lisa decided he would become a stay-at-home father. He served as a role model for his children and supported their dreams and varied interests. Eric loved to cook and he shared his gift with his children. Their family enjoyed weekly movies, evening walks, and travel adventures. Eric was also a devoted son. Eric had near daily phone calls with his dear mother who moved to Georgia ten years ago. He regularly visited her for family game nights and to help around the house. One of Eric's passions in life was competitive shooting. As a young man, Eric and his brother, Nathan, learned to shoot pistols and rifles. Eric passed his love of guns and shooting to his son, Avery. Nearly every weekend, they could be found engaging in competitive shooting events. Over the years, he was always ready to help build props or stages for any competitive events and made many friends with fellow competitors. Eric was part of our hearts, and he will never leave us. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A visitation to celebrate Eric's life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, 69 North Main Street, Alpharetta, GA at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Park Conservation Association at www.npca.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 30, 2020