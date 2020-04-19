|
|
BRAGG, Eric Olsen On April 8, 2020, Eric Olsen Bragg, age 67, winged his way home to heaven, where a grand reunion was held with his parents, Robert and Eve Bragg. Loving and missing him are his wife, Mary Jo, and their "babies," Simon, Sam and Lady Luck. He will also stay in the hearts of his siblings, Lance Bragg(Becky), Heather Salmon (Jack), Kevin Bragg (Victoria), Robin Siegel (Peter); and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Donations can be made in his name to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, 4627 U.S. Highway 17 North, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020