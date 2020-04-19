Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Bragg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Bragg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric Bragg Obituary
BRAGG, Eric Olsen On April 8, 2020, Eric Olsen Bragg, age 67, winged his way home to heaven, where a grand reunion was held with his parents, Robert and Eve Bragg. Loving and missing him are his wife, Mary Jo, and their "babies," Simon, Sam and Lady Luck. He will also stay in the hearts of his siblings, Lance Bragg(Becky), Heather Salmon (Jack), Kevin Bragg (Victoria), Robin Siegel (Peter); and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Donations can be made in his name to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, 4627 U.S. Highway 17 North, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -