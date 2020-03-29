|
|
FAYARD, Eric Eric Holmes Fayard was born October 8, 1964 in Jackson, MS to Robert J. and Carolyn Holmes Fayard, Sr. He went into the loving arms of his Savior on March 24, 2020. He was 55 and is survived by his parents, Robert and Carolyn Fayard; sister, Cheryl Fayard Fortune; brother, Robert J. Fayard, Jr. and his wife, Laura; son, Benjamin J. Fayard; daughter, Sarah A. Fayard and his favorite nieces, Bella Fayard and Brittany Rosa. He was residing in Ooltewah, TN where he was Vice President of Business Development and an officer of the RetubeCo in Ooltewah, TN. Eric and the owner made annual treks in The Great Race in Ed Overmyer's vintage 1963 Jaguar E Type Coupe #48 and was already enrolled for this year. It was always an amazing sight. Eric graduated from Wheeler High School in 1982 and attended Georgia State and Kennesaw State and received his diploma from Phoenix University in Sales and Marketing. He enjoyed playing in the band at Wheeler and loved being in the choir at Eastside Baptist Church and in the youth ministry, especially the exciting trips they always take. No services are planned at the present time due to the COVID 19 Pandemic. A memorial will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020