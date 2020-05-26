Resources
Eric Kimbrough

Eric Kimbrough Obituary
Eric A. Kimbrough Broken To no longer see your face Breaks me everyday So suddenly you were taken That I didn't get to say Just how much I love you And that you were in my life The hurt I felt when you passed Cut me like a knife I'll never be complete again I never will be free From the grief, a solid thing Deep inside of me I wear a mask of coping But am in complete despair' I cannot mend what's broken My heart's beyond repair I'll smile if I have to But that us just a mask And I'll say that I'm OK But I cannot be happy It is something that I lack Never will be whole again For I cannot get you back! Mom and The Entire Family
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 26, 2020
