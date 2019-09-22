|
WILCOX, Eric Eric Davis Wilcox, 71 died on September 17, 2019. Born in Tyler, TX in 1947, Eric attended Robert E. Lee High School where he was a competitive athlete. He followed in the Wilcox football tradition and attended Georgia Tech like his father and two uncles had before him. He was a line backer for Coach Bobby Dodd, still holding the record of 28 solo tackles in one game against the University of Georgia in 1967. He began a career in Commercial Real Estate working on projects like the San Antonio Riverwalk and he was a motivating force behind Arnold Palmer in the development of the famed Isleworth Golf Course in Orlando. Setting back in Atlanta with his wife and two daughters, Eric enjoyed nothing more than watching football, hunting, playing golf and spending time with all his friends and loving family. The greatest joy of his life was his granddaughter Weezy. Survived by wife; Linda C. Wilcox, daughters; Bradley C. Wilcox, Kyle Garges and (Kelly) and granddaughter; Weezy Garges, Brother; Marc Wilcox (Sally).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019