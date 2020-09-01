1/
Erin Frick
FRICK, Erin Hunter Meyer Erin Hunter Meyer Frick, 45, of Brookhaven, GA, passed away unexpectedly on August 20th, 2020 at home. Erin was born to Robin and Peter Meyer on January 2nd, 1975 at the Naval Hospital in Beaufort, SC. As the daughter of a U.S. Marine pilot, Erin attended several schools and graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Corporate Journalism in 1997. After graduating, Erin worked for the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and Eden Care Senor Living until 2001. Erin married Lance Frick on April 28, 2001. She then worked for Lance's building and development company in marketing and advertising. In June 2004, Erin gave birth to a son, Taylor Frick and began her most rewarding career as a stay at home Mom. Erin enjoyed music, decorating, arts and crafts, writing, traveling and most of all, her family. Erin was preceded in death by her Mother, Robin Meyer; her paternal grandparents, Peter and Francise Meyer; her maternal grandparents, Esther and Norman Himelfarb; and her father-in-law Robert Schubert. Erin is survived by her husband Lance; son Taylor; brothers Travis Meyer and Keith Couture; brother-in-law Brian Frick; sisters Diane Soucy, Jennifer Couture and Sarah Couture-Dumont; sister-in-law Sheri Frick; Lance's mother, Toby Schubert; parents Peter Meyer and Patricia Couture; as well as many friends who will all miss her. No funeral services are planned at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 1, 2020.
