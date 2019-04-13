Resources More Obituaries for Erna FREEMAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Erna FREEMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers FREEMAN, Erna S. "Petie" Erna S. "Petie" Freeman of Roswell, GA passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 following a short illness. She was 97. Born in Mt. Vernon, NY, on December 26, 1921, Petie was an avid swimmer throughout her youth. She was awarded a swimming scholarship to college, where she graduated in 1941 with a degree in Physiotherapy. The following year, while working at the U.S. Army Hospital at Ft. Bragg, NC., Petie met Lt. Wilson Freeman. The two were married later that year and spent 66 wonderful years together traveling and living all over the world during Will's 31-year military career. Later in life, Petie and Will also spent many wonderful days enjoying their home on Lake Burton with family and friends. Petie was always fond of telling the story of how, in 1966, while she and Will were stationed in Korea, she escorted six Korean orphans, three under 10 months and three under the age of five, to their new homes in the U.S. For many years thereafter, she remained in contact with several of the children. Petie was active in a number of social and civic groups, but she was most proud of her work with the Fulton County Republican Party. She was a volunteer poll manager for 25 years, a 1992 delegate to the Republican National Convention, and the 2008 recipient of the Connie Russell Midura Legacy Award from the Fulton County Republican Party. Petie earned her Life Master's level as an accomplished Duplicate Bridge player and continued to play internet bridge regularly on her home computer even in the days up to her death. She was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, but especially "her" Atlanta Falcons and Braves. Petie is survived by her three children, Thomas Freeman (Florence, SC), Barbara DePlonty (Jupiter, FL), and Theodore Freeman (Atlanta, GA), five grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. A celebration of life gathering will be held at St. George Village, 11350 Woodstock Rd., Roswell GA, 30075 on April 16, 2019 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friends wishing to join in the celebration with her family are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta or Habitat for Humanity. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries