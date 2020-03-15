|
|
GWINN, Erna Ottl Erna Ottl Gwinn passed away in Atlanta on March 3, 2020, at age 90. She was born April 1, 1929, in Munich, Germany, the eldest of four daughters of Josef and Anna Ottl. She excelled as a student, placing first in her class on the rigorous Abitur examination, and went on to gain a college degree in teaching. In 1951, she met Joel Gwinn, a young American army lieutenant on duty in Munich, who shared her passion for education. They fell in love and were married in 1954, when she emigrated to the United States. After Joel completed his PhD in physics, they moved to Louisville, Kentucky. Erna received a master's degree at the University of Louisville and resumed her teaching career at Eastern High School. Erna and Joel were lifelong learners and teachers whose intellectual curiosity, playfulness, and enthusiasm inspired their children, students, and many others. When Joel passed away in 2010, they had been married for 56 years. Erna spent her last years in Atlanta, where she enjoyed the company of her oldest daughter. She is survived by her sister Herta Sigl and family, her children Marta (John Long), Carl (Elisabeth), Katrina, and Rosa (Pamela Zorich) Gwinn, her grandchildren Joseph and Caroline Long, and a number of others who called her Oma. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Louisville Public Media, 619 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202, or via louisvillepublicmedia.org/support.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2020