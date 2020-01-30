|
FRANKLIN, Sr., Ernest Mr. Ernest C. Franklin, Sr age 70, passed on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 AM Friday, January 31, 2020 at The Greater Travelers Rest Baptist Church Hope of Hope Atlanta 4650 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034. Dr. E. Dewey Smith, Jr. Senior Pastor/ Teacher. Final resting place Lincoln Cemetery 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd N. W. Atlanta, GA 30314. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories of Mr. Franklin will be cherished by his loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 30, 2020