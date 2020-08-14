1/
Ernest James
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES, Ernest Mr. Ernest James of Covington, GA entered eternal rest on August 3, 2020. Home Going Service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Sims Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 61 Sims Chapel Road Covington, GA. Pastor Cecil J. Rozier, Eulogist Assisted by others. He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Mary James; children, Amanda (Larry), Roderick (Corissa) James, Dexter James, Winifred James and Reginald James; stepchildren, Lenora (Timothy) Lewis, Charles Ringo (Cheron) Maddox, Thydius Lanier Maddox; sixteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Bertha Mae Benton; two brothers-in-law, Linton Benton and Cornelius Benton; one sister-in-law, Althia Perry and a host of other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, noon until 8:00 P.M. at the chapel. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:45 A.M. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Service
11:00 AM
Sims Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
(770) 786-6177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved