MANCILL, Jr., Ernest L. Ernest L. Mancill, Jr. 65, of St. Marys, Georgia, passed away Tuesday evening (February 11, 2020) at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Georgia after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born August 25, 1954 at Naval Air Station, Jacksonville, Florida and was the son of Bessie Mancill and the late Ernest L. Mancill, Sr. His employment included Southern Company, Home Depot, CSX Railroad, JM Family Enterprises and IBM Corporation. He retired from IBM Corporation after 15 years of service as an Executive IT Specialist. Ernie and his wife, Louise, are the proprietors of Once Upon A Bookseller in St. Marys, Georgia. Ernie was an avid white water rafting enthusiast for many years as well as having a great passion and talent for flying fishing. He pursued this passion by serving as an Orvis endorsed fly fishing guide at Callaway Gardens and at Little St. Simons Island. Ernie also enjoyed fly fishing in many geographic locations, including Everglades National Park, Mexico's Ascension Bay, Teton and Snake Rivers in Wyoming and Idaho and Yellowstone National Park. Ernie remained a devoted Florida Gator Fan all his life. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Louise Mancill of St. Marys, Georgia; his mother, Bessie Mancill of Jacksonville, Florida; his sister, Angela Tekin of Jacksonville, Florida; his beloved nieces, Meredith Tekin Holmes husband Cory and Allison Tekin all of Jacksonville, Florida; numerous other family members. Visitation will be held Saturday (February 15, 2020) from 11:00am-1:00pm at Allison Memorial Chapel, 10141 Colerain Rd., St. Marys, GA, 31558. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Everglades Foundation, 18001 Old Cutler Road, Suite 625, Palmetto Bay, FL, 33157 or evergladesfoundation.org. Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 15, 2020