MCWHORTER, Ernest Celebration of life will be Monday, April 29, 2019 11:00 am at Shrine of the Black Madonna, Rev. Dr. Frank Githieya, officiating. Interment, Southview Cemetery. He is survived by 10 siblings: Larry Anthony McWhorter (Eula), Margaret Hanifah Huntley (Kefing), Rufus Bernard McWhorter (Margaret), Selma McDonald (Theodore), Samuel McWhorter, Herman Steve McWhorter (wifey), Pastor Lisa Hadley (Samuel), Tracey Deno McWhorter, Stacey Denise Farley (husband), and Sylvester Johnson; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins. Grissom-Clark F.H.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 28, 2019