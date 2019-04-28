Services
Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
227 E. Lake Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30317
404-373-3191
MCWHORTER, Ernest Celebration of life will be Monday, April 29, 2019 11:00 am at Shrine of the Black Madonna, Rev. Dr. Frank Githieya, officiating. Interment, Southview Cemetery. He is survived by 10 siblings: Larry Anthony McWhorter (Eula), Margaret Hanifah Huntley (Kefing), Rufus Bernard McWhorter (Margaret), Selma McDonald (Theodore), Samuel McWhorter, Herman Steve McWhorter (wifey), Pastor Lisa Hadley (Samuel), Tracey Deno McWhorter, Stacey Denise Farley (husband), and Sylvester Johnson; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins. Grissom-Clark F.H.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 28, 2019
