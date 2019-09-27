Services
Strickland Funeral Home
260 Main Street
Clermont, GA 30527-1804
(770) 983-7351
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
260 Main Street
Clermont, GA 30527-1804
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Holly Springs Baptist Church
Ernest Pittman Obituary
PITTMAN, Ernest Mr. Ernest "Bud" Pittman, age 97, of Lula, GA, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, at 2 PM, September 29, 2019, at Holly Springs Baptist Church. Reverend Scott Strickland, Reverend Larry Forrester, and Reverend Josh Chatham will officiate the service. Interment will be in the church cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 4 8 PM, at Strickland Funeral Home, Clermont, GA. Mr. Pittman is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Larry and Lindal Pittman of Lula, and his daughter Cindy Gailey of Lula. He is also survived by three grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 27, 2019
