1/
Ernest Quinn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
QUINN, Ernest Mr. Ernest Luther Quinn, 90, of Decatur, GA passed away on September 10, 2020. A proud Army Veteran of the Korean War, he was a beekeeper and was retired from Sears & Roebuck. Funeral services will be held in the chapel of A. S. Turner and Sons, at 1 PM, on Monday, September 14th with burial to follow at Rehoboth Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 13th from 5 to 8 PM, at A. S. Turner & Sons, Decatur. Please visit www.asturner.com to share a memory and view the full details.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
A. S. Turner & Sons
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
A. S. Turner & Sons
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved