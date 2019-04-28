|
|
STOVALL, Ernest Celebration of Life service for Deacon Ernest C. Stovall age 77, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church 2340 Clifton Springs Rd Decatur, GA 30034 Rev. Jerry Black, Senior Pastor. Interment will be held at Westview Cemetery 1680 Westview Drive SW Atlanta, GA 30310. Deacon Stovall will lie in-state at 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 12:00 P.M.-6:00 P.M. with Family Hour from 4:00 P.M.-6:00 P.M. at SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories of Deacon Stovall will be cherished by his loving wife, Blanche Stovall, daughters; Vivian Perrin (Jonathan), Ernestine Goolsby (Bobby), grandchildren; Jonae Perrin and Breelyn Goolsby and a host of other family members and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 28, 2019