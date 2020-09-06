1/1
Ernest Thornton
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THORNTON, III, Ernest Mr. Ernest Cleveland Thornton, III, "Buddy", 74, of Kennesaw, GA, died August 28th, 2020, at Wellstar-Kennestone Hospital from pneumonia that developed after a recent fall. Buddy was born in 1946 in Atlanta, and grew up in College Park and McDonough, Ga. After graduating from Georgia State University in 1969, Buddy's career started with the Federal Home Loan Bank Board in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he traveled the southeastern United States as a bank examiner. In 1980, Buddy transferred back to his native Georgia and in 1984 was promoted to the position of Field Manager, which carried with it the title of Vice President of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta. Buddy retired from the U.S. Treasury Office of Thrift Supervision (OTS) in 1999. Buddy was a highly respected banking regulator, as well as a much-beloved mentor to a new generation of examiners. He was known for his integrity, work ethic, and compassion for all. Buddy was an avid reader of American history and religion. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and coins. In his retirement, Buddy explored his interest in filmmaking becoming a co-producer with his dear friend and director, Stacey Fitzgerald. They produced a feature-length comedy starring Grammy-nominated singer Shawn Mullins that premiered in 2004 at the Atlanta Film Festival. He especially enjoyed co-producing a set of commercials for the Georgia Special Olympics. Most recently, he was helping to produce a feature-length documentary about women resistance-fighters during WWII. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family and fellowship at Acworth United Methodist Church, where he taught and attended the Charlotte McClure Sunday School Class. Mr. Thornton was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Cleveland "Bud" Thornton, Jr, in 1959, his brother, Charles "Charlie" Bowen Thornton in 2011, and his mother, Martha Bowen Thornton in 2015. He is survived by his uncle Johnny Bowen (Dale) of Williamson, Ga, his aunt Joyce Potochnik of Lawrenceville, Ga., his first cousins Jerry Fleniken (Terri), Jan Flowers (Kent), Julian Fleniken (Francesca), Jody Edge (Stacey), James Fleniken, Nathan Bowen (Antonia) and Betty Roberts (Paul) and their families as well as by many other cousins and close friends. Services and burial at College Park Cemetery will be held at a later date. Donations can be given in honor of Buddy to The Muscular Dystrophy Association at mda.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved