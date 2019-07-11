|
|
BURDETTE, Ernestine Ernestine Burdette, 95, of Cumming, GA formerly of Duluth, GA died July 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel with Chaplain Ryan Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Preceded in death by her husband, Lenwood W. Burdette; sons, Jeffrey Lenwood Burdette, Wayne Ernest Burdette; and granddaughter, Jessica Angie Burdette, she is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas K. and Angie Burdette of Cumming, GA, Dondald A. Burdette of Duluth, GA, Patricia Burdette of Carrolton, GA; three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; two sisters. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 11, 2019