DARLINGTON, Ernestine Ernestine Tacker Darlington, of Marietta, GA, peacefully passed away September 21, 2019. She was born September 2, 1922, in Cordova, TN. She was an Account Supervisor at Sears for many years. After retirement, she accepted a position at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church as Member Coordinator and retired from that position at the age of 85. She is survived by her loving daughter Linda Blackburn and Grandchildren; Jennifer Alewine (Ralph), Christopher Blackburn (Nicole), Meredith Manning (Dylan) and Elizabeth Watkins (Evan). Great-grandchildren; Ward, Pace and William Manning. Jackson, Carter, and Carraway Alewine. Collette Watkins and Benjamin Blackburn. Services will be held Monday, September 30th, at 11 AM, at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, located at 955 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30068. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Caring Ministry in care of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, JohnsonFerry.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 26, 2019