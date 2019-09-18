|
HARRIS, Ernestine C. Mrs. Ernestine C. Harris, retired educator of 40 years for Chatham County passed away peacefully August 27th, 2019 at the age of 101. Her transition was a monumental event including the assembly of family, in the presence of her granddaughter Inga S. Willis at the home of her daughter Dianne Harris-Willis and son-in-law Robert A. Willis. She was fully attended to by her loving caregiver, Ms. Gale Carr. Preceded in death by her husband E. DeWitt Harris, Sr., her son E. DeWitt Harris, Jr., she leaves numerous Harris family members and friends to celebrate her full and glorious life. Memorial services will be held Friday, September 27th, 2019, 11 AM St. Mathew's Episcopal Church, 1401 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Savannah, GA 31415. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Mathew's Episcopal church. Mrs. Harris's entombment will be immediately following services at Hillcrest Abby Mausoleum. Watkins Funeral Home Jonesboro Chapel, Jonesboro, GA. 678-479-0806
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 18, 2019