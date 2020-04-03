|
|
MANN (MILES), Ernestine Graveside Service for Ms. Ernestine Miles Mann, of Atlanta, GA will be Monday, April 6, 2020 at 11:00AM; Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Pastor Gary Dean, Officiating. She is survived by two sons; Bill Mann(Sharon) and Johnathan Mann, one daughter; Karla McKinney(Jeffrey), grandchildren; Brittany, Malcolm, and John Cornelius Mann, Kristyn, Kelli, Kamille, and Knia McKinney, one sister; Carolyn Harris, one niece; Amber Harris, and a host of relatives from Miles-Sutton Families, Delta Sigma Theta Sorors, Spelman Sisters, and beloved life long friends. Viewing Sunday from 4-8PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2020