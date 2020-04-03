Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernestine Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernestine Miles Mann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernestine Miles Mann Obituary
MANN (MILES), Ernestine Graveside Service for Ms. Ernestine Miles Mann, of Atlanta, GA will be Monday, April 6, 2020 at 11:00AM; Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Pastor Gary Dean, Officiating. She is survived by two sons; Bill Mann(Sharon) and Johnathan Mann, one daughter; Karla McKinney(Jeffrey), grandchildren; Brittany, Malcolm, and John Cornelius Mann, Kristyn, Kelli, Kamille, and Knia McKinney, one sister; Carolyn Harris, one niece; Amber Harris, and a host of relatives from Miles-Sutton Families, Delta Sigma Theta Sorors, Spelman Sisters, and beloved life long friends. Viewing Sunday from 4-8PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernestine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -