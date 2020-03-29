|
|
BOAZMAN, Erskine Erskine L. (Coach) Boazman, retired educator from the Atlanta Public School System, passed away in Atlanta on March 7, 2020. Erskine was born in Anniston, AL and volunteered to serve his country in the United States Navy, starting in June of 1943. He received an honorable discharge in 1946. After his Naval service he attended West Virginia State College and received his B.A. in 1951. Additionally, Erskine attended Johnson C. Smith College in Charlotte , NC and New York University where he achieved a Master of Arts (M.A.) degree in Physical Education. He was a Lifetime member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and served as Vice-Basileus of Eta Omega Chapter 1n 1968 69. Erskine was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ellen Brittain. They were both devoted and longtime servants of Radcliffe Presbyterian Church, USA, Atlanta, GA. Cryptside / Committal Services will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 31, at 1 PM, at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA. Rev. Dr. Andrew L. Stephens, Jr. Pastor of Radcliffe, will officiate. The Crytpside Service will be Live Streamed and the full obituary and video will be available on mbfh.com (404) 349 -3000
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020